Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Upgraded at Macquarie

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TRQ. Scotiabank cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.14. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 100,487 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,363,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

