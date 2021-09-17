Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) is Franchise Capital Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Franchise Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534,773 shares during the period. Tuya comprises 6.6% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd owned 0.56% of Tuya worth $76,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in Tuya by 165.9% during the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 639,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after buying an additional 398,933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tuya by 7.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,064,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after buying an additional 76,960 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tuya by 123.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 110,041 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Tuya by 15.2% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 232,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 30,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TUYA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 22,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.82. Tuya Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $27.65.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TUYA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

