Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Holdings Decreased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in Twitter by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Twitter by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Truist boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,677 shares of company stock worth $5,859,013 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $62.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.53 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.05.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

