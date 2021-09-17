Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Tyler Technologies worth $22,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $467.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.09 and a 12 month high of $498.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $481.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.18. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 125.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.16.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.