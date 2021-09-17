Typhoon Network (TYPH) Reaches Market Cap of $710,358.25

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $710,358.25 and $36,450.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00071463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00118583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00172993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.92 or 0.07301484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,452.81 or 0.99793785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.90 or 0.00832582 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,996,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

