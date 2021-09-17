Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Decreased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,417 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for about 0.8% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.97. 14,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,471. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.12. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

