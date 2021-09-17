TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZPS. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $9,397,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $8,320,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $6,360,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $6,311,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

