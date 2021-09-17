U Network (UUU) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, U Network has traded up 4% against the US dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $248,712.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official website is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

