U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,889,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.33% of U.S. Bancorp worth $278,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

