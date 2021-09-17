U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of USAU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. U.S. Gold has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $17.40.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Gold in the first quarter worth $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Gold by 45.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold in the first quarter worth $405,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold in the second quarter worth $568,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USAU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.