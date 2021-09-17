Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Discerene Group LP

Discerene Group LP grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 356,500 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 8.5% of Discerene Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Discerene Group LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $26,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 733.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 275,622 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,277 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 719.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 408,355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,756 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,324,430. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

