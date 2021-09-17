Ubex Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $507,120.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.37 or 0.00433828 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001119 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000760 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

