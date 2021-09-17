Ubex (UBEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $643,370.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.96 or 0.00430711 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001141 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000734 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

