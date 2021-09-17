UBS Group Lowers Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to Sell

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortescue Metals Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

FSUGY opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.