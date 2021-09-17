UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $54.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12. UCB has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $59.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.84 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UCB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.84.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

