UChain Hits Market Capitalization of $29,314.75 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One UChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UChain has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. UChain has a total market cap of $29,314.75 and approximately $3,561.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00059529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00134028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.75 or 0.00767040 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain (CRYPTO:UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . UChain’s official website is uchain.world

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars.

