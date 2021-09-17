UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PATH. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

UiPath stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.47. UiPath has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,656,632.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $2,804,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,841,013.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 471,052 shares of company stock worth $28,037,145. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,024,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

