UiPath (PATH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

UiPath (NASDAQ: PATH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/8/2021 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $84.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – UiPath was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

9/8/2021 – UiPath had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

9/8/2021 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – UiPath had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $4,492,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,402,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,776,923.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 471,052 shares of company stock worth $28,037,145 over the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $1,351,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $34,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,523,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,059,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

