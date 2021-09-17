Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading Down 3.3%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) was down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 3,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,702,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.1169 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 40.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

