UMA (UMA) Price Reaches $11.31 on Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, UMA has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $11.31 or 0.00023598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $709.83 million and approximately $65.54 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00058905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00133227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,714,454 coins and its circulating supply is 62,781,803 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

