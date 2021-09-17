Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $1.76 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00074087 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013176 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

