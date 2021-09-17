Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

UNS opened at C$18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$788.40 million and a P/E ratio of -30.05. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$5.21 and a 52-week high of C$19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.44.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

