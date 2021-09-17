Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $18.58 million and approximately $128,872.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00070834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00119847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00179649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.92 or 0.07179540 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,741.61 or 0.99642630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.24 or 0.00827008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

