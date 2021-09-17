Unicly Genesis Collection One Day Volume Reaches $600.00 (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market capitalization of $102,612.42 and approximately $600.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00070863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00119848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00179278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,436.92 or 0.07212547 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,623.55 or 0.99940390 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.27 or 0.00829494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

