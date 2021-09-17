Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Achieves Market Cap of $4.82 Million

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $1,669.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001014 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00072695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00117416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00172213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.73 or 0.07275342 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,543.73 or 1.00093634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.93 or 0.00829341 BTC.

About Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

