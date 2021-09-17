UniCrypt Price Reaches $474.96 on Major Exchanges (UNCX)

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, UniCrypt has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for about $474.96 or 0.01010362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniCrypt has a total market capitalization of $13.84 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.76 or 0.00418553 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001620 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001257 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016999 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004199 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002218 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UNCX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 29,140 coins. The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

