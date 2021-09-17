Unido EP Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $483,578.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and $483,578.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00070272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00118292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00178303 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.57 or 0.07084880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,959.63 or 0.99654285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.32 or 0.00819825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,121,741 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

