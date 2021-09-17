Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $49.70 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for about $10.67 or 0.00022496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $49.70 million and $14.71 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00139736 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00525052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00041532 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012986 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

