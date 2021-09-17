Unifty Price Hits $22.50 on Top Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.50 or 0.00047264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a market cap of $26.50 million and approximately $9,398.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00070362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00119129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.00179813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.64 or 0.07175966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,396.46 or 0.99575944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.72 or 0.00827170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

