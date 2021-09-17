UniLend Achieves Market Cap of $36.48 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002491 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $36.48 million and $6.36 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniLend has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

