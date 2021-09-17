Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,068 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $30,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 52,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Unilever by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

