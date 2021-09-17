uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Insider Sells $319,171.30 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $319,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 40,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,335. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $52.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

QURE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,394,000 after purchasing an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

