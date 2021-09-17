Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Gap Down to $24.29

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.29, but opened at $23.45. Unisys shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 544 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UIS shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. The firm had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Unisys by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unisys by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 113,743 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Unisys by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Unisys by 106,058.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Unisys by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

