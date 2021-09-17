United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Brent D. Nussbaum sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $26,251.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa M. Deitering sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $42,551.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,015 shares in the company, valued at $95,243.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,481 shares of company stock worth $111,776 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBOH. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 20.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBOH opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. United Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.