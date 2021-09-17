United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director George D. Milligan Purchases 4,000 Shares

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director George D. Milligan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:UFCS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.18 million, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $36.40.
United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
UFCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 8,590.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 71.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About United Fire Group
United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.
