United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director George D. Milligan Purchases 4,000 Shares

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director George D. Milligan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:UFCS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.18 million, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

UFCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 8,590.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 71.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

