United Internet’s (UDIRF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UDIRF. UBS Group set a $40.98 price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.49.

United Internet stock remained flat at $$43.95 during trading on Friday. United Internet has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

