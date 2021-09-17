United Internet’s (UDIRF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UDIRF. UBS Group set a $40.98 price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.49.

United Internet stock remained flat at $$43.95 during trading on Friday. United Internet has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

