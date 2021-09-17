United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.98. The stock had a trading volume of 55,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,803. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.89. The firm has a market cap of $166.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

