United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.88. 13,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $168.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

