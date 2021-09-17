United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Down 5%

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) fell 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.13. 235,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,644,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

Several research firms have commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.12.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in United States Steel by 52.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United States Steel by 98.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in United States Steel by 35.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

