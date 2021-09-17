United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires 20,462 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 2.3% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $582.40. 101,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,623. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $615.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $544.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.05. The stock has a market cap of $257.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.79.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

