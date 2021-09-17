United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,403 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,353 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 3.2% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $58,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.58.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $4,861,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 787,956 shares of company stock valued at $197,416,939. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.30. The company had a trading volume of 183,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $254.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

