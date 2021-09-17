United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys 121,118 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,118 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 2.9% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $53,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 948,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,974,000 after purchasing an additional 54,935 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 64,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,769 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $54.67. 492,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,549,104. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

