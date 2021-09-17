United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys Shares of 74,864 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,864 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,843,000. Adobe accounts for 2.4% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,923 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 5,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. raised their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.00.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $10.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $655.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The company has a market capitalization of $312.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $636.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.