United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $125.44 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,210 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 6.9% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $125,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $25,604,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $927,876,141 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $7.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $365.69. 678,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,286,715. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

