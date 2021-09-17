United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $36.17 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,499 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,678 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 2.0% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $36,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.47. 253,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,252. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.02. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.