United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $69.60 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 36,472 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.8% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $69,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $1,972,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.2% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $221.00. 378,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,205,704. The company has a market capitalization of $430.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.87 and its 200 day moving average is $229.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

