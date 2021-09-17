United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 3.0% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Booking worth $54,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 3.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $7.49 on Friday, hitting $2,337.51. 5,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,993. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,216.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2,286.96. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

