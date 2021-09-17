United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 120.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,224,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

UTHR stock traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $201.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,059. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $216.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.