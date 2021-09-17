United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics comprises about 2.1% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.10% of United Therapeutics worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in United Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Fort L.P. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,258,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,059. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $216.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

