Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Paul Gu Sells 155,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total transaction of $41,912,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00.
Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded up $10.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,959,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,681. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.77. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $308.78.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at $44,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.91.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
