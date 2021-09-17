Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Paul Gu Sells 155,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total transaction of $41,912,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded up $10.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,959,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,681. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.77. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $308.78.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at $44,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.91.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

